Assam Cong prez files Rs 10 cr defamation case against CM Himanta

A defamation lawsuit has been filed against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Borah, alleging damage to his public reputation.

The lawsuit filed on Thursday, amounting to Rs 10 crore, accused Sarma of making several derogatory remarks against Borah during the election campaign.

Sarma previously asserted that the state Congress chief would switch allegiance to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2025.

Responding to these assertions, Borah declared his intention to pursue legal action against CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, condemning the tendency of the latter to employ diversionary tactics through unfounded allegations.

Earlier, the Chief Minister claimed that the Congress party in Assam follows his guidance in its actions.

With the exception of a few leaders from influential backgrounds, he implied that the majority would eventually align themselves with a politics focused on development. Additionally, Sarma announced that the Congress President in Assam, Bhupen Borah, would join the BJP next year.

Borah vehemently opposed Sarma’s repeated assertions regarding his purported switch to the BJP in 2025.