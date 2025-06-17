Assam CM Visits ONGC Well Blowout Site, Seeks Centre’s Intervention; Union Min Puri Promises Action

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma paid a visit to Bhatiyapara in Sivasagar district, where a blast at a private rig site has left one person dead and several others injured.

The blast, which occurred on June 16, has triggered public outrage and raised questions over safety protocols in the Upper Assam energy belt.

Dr Sarma, accompanied by MLAs Akhil Gogoi and Sushanta Borgohain, visited the blast site to assess the extent of the damage and later met families affected by the incident, many of whom are currently sheltered at a relief camp set up within the Bongaon High School premises.

Interacting with the victims and local residents, the Chief Minister assured full government support and declared that all affected individuals would be compensated adequately.

He also announced ex gratia relief for the family of the deceased, promising “complete and fair compensation.”

Dr. Sarma directed the Sivasagar Deputy Commissioner to provide urgent medical assistance, food supplies, and shelter materials to the displaced families.

Notably, he also instructed the district administration to reschedule school examination dates for students impacted by the blast to ensure their academic progress is not disrupted.

Dr Sarma also stated that he was in constant touch with top officials in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and expressed his willingness to escalate the matter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if needed. “This is not just a local law and order issue—it involves corporate responsibility, environmental compliance, and the security of our people,” he said.

On Tuesday morning, Dr. Sarma held a virtual meeting with Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to formally raise concerns regarding the blast and the role of SK Petro.

The Chief Minister urged the Union Ministry to initiate an independent inquiry, ensure accountability from the parent corporation that hired the contractor, and develop a framework for stricter monitoring of outsourced oil and gas operations in the Northeast.

Minister Puri reportedly expressed concern over the incident and assured that the Centre would take the matter seriously.

He promised that a fact-finding committee would be constituted to look into any regulatory lapses and also directed the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) to submit a preliminary report within a week.

“This incident highlights the need for stronger safety oversight and the protection of local communities near industrial zones. We will not allow such a lapse to occur again,” Puri assured during the meeting.