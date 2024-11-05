Assam CM Sarma criticises Congress, urges support for BJP in upcoming by-elections

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took aim at the Congress, accusing it of obstructing development and lacking commitment to public welfare.

Speaking at a campaign rally for the November 13 by-elections in Dholai in Southern Assam, Sarma alleged that the Congress is indifferent to winning or losing and is instead focused on hindering the state’s progress.

Comparing Congress to a “male cow” that “cannot produce milk,” Sarma claimed that even if the party wins votes, it lacks the capability to drive development. “The Congress has no issues this election, and they are only interested in blocking growth. They don’t want poor people to access government benefits,” he told supporters.

Sarma, who has been active in campaigning as BJP’s co-in-charge for Jharkhand, added, “Congress should retire. They won’t come back to power for 50 years.” He also credited the BJP-led government with successfully curbing the ethnic tensions Congress allegedly fueled between Assamese and Bengali communities. According to him, “There is no longer a divide between Brahmaputra and Barak valleys. Equal development is happening across Assam.”

The chief minister urged voters to elect BJP’s Nihar Ranjan Das in Dholai, asserting that representation from the ruling party would ensure seamless development in coordination with BJP governments at both state and national levels. He warned that a Congress MLA might later blame BJP’s governance for any developmental shortcomings.

Sarma reaffirmed his party’s commitment to its promises, citing the creation of one lakh government jobs as evidence of BJP’s follow-through, and pledged full implementation of all poll assurances by the 2026 Assembly elections.

By-elections will take place in five Assembly constituencies: Dholai, Samaguri, Behali, Bongaigaon, and Sidli. The BJP is contesting three of these, while its allies, AGP and UPPL, are fielding candidates in Bongaigaon and Sidli, respectively.