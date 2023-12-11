Assam CM praises SC verdict upholding abrogation of Article 370 in J&K

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Supreme Court’s decision regarding Article 370 on Monday.

The court upheld the Central government’s move to abolish Article 370, which grants special status to the former state of Jammu and Kashmir. As per the verdict, the Election Commission of India has been directed to conduct assembly elections in the now union territory of Jammu and Kashmir by September 30 next year.

Sarma applauded the apex court’s ruling, stating, “The Supreme Court judgment on Article 370 solidifies the longstanding principle of ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’ (One Great India).”

He emphasised that this decision puts an end to misleading information and propaganda spread over the past three years. Additionally, he commended Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his pivotal role in the successful abrogation of Article 370.

In August 2019, following the BJP’s significant victory in the national elections, the government fulfilled a key electoral promise by revoking Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370.