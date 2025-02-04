Assam CM meets Jaishankar on ‘Act East Policy’ and global ties

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Tuesday, focusing on strengthening the state’s role in India’s Act East Policy and enhancing its global economic and diplomatic outreach.

The meeting underscored Assam’s growing international presence and its potential as a key player in India’s engagement with Southeast Asian nations.

During the discussions, Sarma briefed the External Affairs Minister on his recent visits to Bhutan, South Korea, and Japan, where he observed widespread appreciation for India’s economic progress.

He emphasized that these nations recognized India’s rapid development and showed a keen interest in strengthening bilateral cooperation with Assam.

A significant highlight of the meeting was Minister Jaishankar’s upcoming participation in the ‘Advantage Assam 2.0’ conclave, where he will address Assam’s pivotal role in India’s Act East Policy.

This initiative aligns with the central government’s broader strategy to bolster trade, connectivity, and cultural exchanges between India’s northeastern states and ASEAN countries.

Sarma’s meeting with Jaishankar follows his engagements in New Delhi on Monday post the Union Budget 2025 presentation.

His discussions with Union Ministers primarily revolved around advancing Assam’s economic and industrial growth, aligning with the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit.

The summit, a flagship initiative of the Assam government, aims to attract significant investment into the state, focusing on infrastructure, industrial expansion, and trade connectivity.

The first edition of Advantage Assam, held in 2018, successfully positioned Assam as a major investment destination in the Northeast, leading to substantial commitments in industries such as petroleum, tourism, and IT.