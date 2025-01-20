Assam CM invites S. Korean investors for automobile manufacturing Hub

Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday invited automobile giants from South Korea to invest in Assam.

Speaking to CEOs and leaders of prominent South Korean automobile ancillary firms, he highlighted Assam’s potential to host a thriving automobile manufacturing ecosystem, which he believes could transform the socio-economic landscape of Northeast India.

The CM outlined state’s unique strategic advantages, including its proximity to Southeast Asia and access to India’s 100 billion dollar automobile industry.

He assured investors of the state’s unwavering support and pointed to the special incentives provided by the Indian government for investments in the Northeast.

“The Government of India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to accelerating development in the Northeast. Assam benefits from locational and strategic advantages, along with special policy dispensations, making it an attractive destination for foreign investments,” he stated at the event.

The Seoul roadshow, part of Sarma’s five-day diplomatic mission to East Asia, aims to generate foreign investment interest ahead of the much-anticipated ‘Advantage Assam 2’ summit. His itinerary includes a visit to Tokyo, where he will continue discussions on fostering trade and investment in Assam.

This diplomatic outreach reflects Assam’s broader ambition to emerge as a manufacturing and logistics hub for South and Southeast Asia.The state has been leveraging its geographic location, improved connectivity, and recent policy reforms to attract investment across sectors like automobiles, energy, and agriculture.

Sarma’s focus on the automobile sector aligns with India’s push toward becoming a global manufacturing hub, particularly under initiatives like “Make in India.”

By courting South Korean firms—renowned for their expertise in automobiles and ancillary industries—Assam seeks to tap into advanced manufacturing technologies and global supply chains.