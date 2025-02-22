Assam CM inaugurates Rs 250 crore beverage plant in Changsari

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated a state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in Changsari on Saturday.

The plant was set up by Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL) with an investment of Rs 250 crore.

Advertisement

The newly launched Campa Cola plant is expected to generate substantial employment opportunities, providing direct jobs for 300 youth while creating nearly 1,000 indirect employment roles.

Advertisement

Spanning an extensive 6 lakh square feet, the Changsari facility is one of the largest beverage manufacturing units in the region, with an initial production capacity of over 10 crore litres of carbonated soft drinks and 18 crore litres of packaged drinking water.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Sarma said, “On the eve of Advantage Assam 2.0, we are witnessing a surge in industrial growth. The Tata semiconductor project is progressing, Infosys has established a development centre, and today, we mark another milestone with the launch of this advanced beverage unit. Major industries are now making their way into Assam,” he stated.

Over the past three years, Assam has signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs), attracting investments worth Rs 40,000 crore across various sectors.

The Assam government has been actively working to attract major investors, positioning the state as a key industrial hub in Northeast India.

Highlighting the government’s focus on employment generation, CM Sarma emphasised the importance of industrial expansion in reducing youth migration.

“With industries like this taking root, young people will no longer have to seek employment outside their hometowns,” he asserted.

The Changsari facility will manufacture RCPL’s flagship beverage brands, including Campa Cola, Campa Orange, and Campa Lemon, alongside packaged drinking water under the Independence and Sure Water labels. Initially catering to consumers in Assam, Northeast India, and North Bengal, the plant has the infrastructure to scale up distribution based on market demand.