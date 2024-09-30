Assam CM Himanta rebukes Karnataka Minister Kharge over remarks on semiconductor industry

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sharply criticized Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge for his comments questioning the development of semiconductor industries in Assam. In a public address, he posed a direct question to Kharge, asking, “Is Assam not a part of India?” This came after Kharge raised concerns about the northeastern state hosting such industries.

Sarma expressed strong disapproval of Kharge’s remarks, stating, “If an industry is coming to Assam, why is he opposing it? Such comments are not only uncalled for but insensitive.” He stressed the importance of promoting national unity in fostering economic growth across all regions, urging political leaders to avoid making divisive statements.

Drawing attention to Kharge’s political influence, the CM added, “When your father holds the position of president of a national political party, your responsibilities increase. He should be more sensitive and refrain from making comments that create discord.”

The Assam CM’s comments highlighted the need for equitable development across India and called for greater collaboration between states to ensure balanced industrial progress.