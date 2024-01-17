Assam CM cancels plans to avert clash with Cong’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has cancelled his previously scheduled events in the state’s upper districts on January 18-19 to avoid possible clashes with the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in those regions.

The Chief Minister rescheduled his Majuli programme to prevent overlap with the Congress yatra and also called off the ration card distribution events in Jorhat and Dergaon. He asserted that there is a growing reluctance among the people to attend Congress gatherings and meetings.

Sarma said: “Rahul Gandhi’s yatra schedule coincides with our pre-declared welfare dates, which were announced before we were aware of his visit.” Dismissing Congress’ allegations regarding the clash between the form-distribution schedule for a newly-announced scheme and the yatra itinerary, he stated: “I have cancelled my Majuli programme on January 18 as a gesture to avoid any inconvenience to the district administration.”

The Chief Minister also cancelled the ration card distribution programmes in Jorhat and Dergaon on January 18 and January 19, as they clashed with the yatra’s schedule in those areas. Sarma emphasised, “I have cancelled all my programmes in upper Assam on January 18 and January 19, which were declared a month ago. You cannot find a more considerate government.”

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposed visit on January 20, the CM assured that efforts would be made to ensure it does not coincide with the yatra. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to cover 833 km across 17 districts of Assam, commencing from Sivasagar on January 18.

Sarma further said, “We are not discouraging anyone from taking part in the yatra, but people, barring one community, are reluctant to attend. People are ashamed of going to Congress meetings.” When asked about the specific community, he referred to the ‘Miya Muslims’ and emphasised that the Congress yatra is purportedly promoting anti-Hindu sentiments. Sarma concluded, “We are pro-Hindu, but not anti-Muslim, anti-Christian, or against any community.”