Assam CM calls off Bihu events, party celebration amid Indo-Pak tension

As the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government completes four years in office on Saturday, the state has decided to forgo any celebratory events, citing prevailing national tensions and concerns along the India-Pakistan border.

Chief Minister Sarma announced that, in place of elaborate festivities, a press conference would be held to reflect on key achievements during his tenure. He emphasized that the decision to keep the anniversary low-key was made in solidarity with the nation’s current security climate.

Advertisement

“Given the ongoing national concerns and the situation at the Pakistan border, the Assam government has chosen to mark this milestone with restraint,” Sarma said.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Sarma took to social media platform X to appeal to citizens to remain vigilant against disinformation campaigns. “As India stands UNITED under the leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, as responsible citizens let us REJECT fake news from vested interests, REPORT those trying to undermine our Armed Forces, COMPLY with official guidelines. Jai Hind,” he posted.

The appeal comes amid heightened alert following recent escalations along the Line of Control and a nationwide security review. Several states, including Assam, have increased surveillance and have asked citizens to avoid spreading unverified information.

This move also comes on the heels of Sarma urging organizers to cancel upcoming Bihu events scheduled from May 10 onward, as a mark of respect and caution amid the tense geopolitical situation.