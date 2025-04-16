Assam CM accuses Gandhis of turning Rs 50 lakh firm into Rs 2,000 crore empire

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the Gandhi family of fraudulently acquiring and profiting from a company once associated with the National Herald newspaper.

Sarma demanded that the wealth allegedly amassed through the company—estimated to have grown from Rs 50 lakh to over Rs 2,000 crore—be returned to the public and to the Congress party itself.

Referring to the long-standing controversy involving Associated Journals Ltd. (AJL) and Young Indian Pvt. Ltd., Sarma said, “They had a capital of just Rs 50 lakh. After the company was taken over fraudulently by the Gandhi family, its net worth rose to Rs 2,000 crore. It is a Section 8 company—like our cancer foundation—where profit is not allowed. Yet, they were generating profits.”

Drawing a parallel with industrialists, Sarma said, “Rahul Gandhi often questions Adani and Ambani on how they grow their wealth. But where did he learn these business tricks to turn Rs 50 lakh into Rs 2,000 crore? If he teaches me that, I can transform Assam overnight.”

The Chief Minister also criticised the state of the Congress party’s infrastructure, especially in Assam. “Have you seen the condition of Rajiv Bhavan in Assam? If the Gandhis had put that money back into the party, they could have improved the offices. Instead, the party is crumbling while the leadership is amassing wealth,” he said.

Sarma expressed sympathy for Congress grassroots workers, portraying them as unaware victims. “These poor workers don’t realise that their leaders have siphoned off massive amounts of money. The leaders are minting money while loyal party foot soldiers struggle without support.”

He went on to challenge Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to face the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and clear their names. “They keep accusing others of corruption but conveniently ignore that they are under investigation. They must cooperate with the ED and prove their innocence,” Sarma said.