ASI team surveys domes and basement of Vyas ji of Gyanvapi complex :

With court giving Archaeological Survey of India ( ASI) time till September 2 to submit its report of the Gyanvapi scientific survey, the team of experts continued their work for the fifth day.

The ASI team members on Tuesday morning were seen climbing the domes of Gyanvapi and surveying it. The team is also working in the basement of Vyas ji.

Hindu side’s lawyer Subhash Chaturvedi, who is the part of the team said ” ASI is working in his own way and surveying the entire campus. The survey is going on in the basement of Vyas ji today. They will use machive where required. The facts are being collected, then the ASI will prepare the report.”

Advocate Vishnu Jain of Hindu side said ” The survey work is being done according to the time given by the court of four weeks. ASI will submit their report by September 2.”

According to sources, on Wednesday, ASI can use Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR) technology in their survey with the help of experts from IIT Kanpur. Through GPR technology the experts can get all the details below the ground without digging.