ASI resumes Survey of Gyanvapi complex

After suspending work for two days, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Saturday commenced its Gyanvapi survey for the 35th day, amidst three-tier security cover.

Due to opposition from the Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee, ASI could not conduct a survey in Gyanvapi for two days.

After the order of the District Judge’s court on Friday, the survey work has been started again in Gyanvapi from Saturday and the Masjid Committee were also cooperating with ASI.

The team engaged in surveying the entire complex except Vajusthal and so far had completed about 250 hours of survey in 34 days.

Teams from Varanasi, Patna, Kanpur, Delhi and Hyderabad were included in the survey. Clearing of debris above the working floor level is in progress to scientifically examine the structures.

The ASI has got additional time of four weeks for the survey in Gyanvapi and now the survey has to be completed and the report has to be filed in the court by October 6, 2023.

ASI had applied to extend the survey deadline by eight weeks, but the District Judge’s court has extended it by only four weeks.

On July 21, 2023, the District Judge’s court had ordered a survey of the Gyanvapi complex, except the sealed warehouse. When ASI started the survey on July 24, Anjuman Intejamia Masjid Committee approached the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court put a stay on the survey and ordered the Masjid Committee to approach the Allahabad High Court. The committee filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court demanding a ban on the survey, which was rejected by the High Court.

The High Court order was challenged in the Supreme Court, but no relief was received. The Supreme Court upheld the order of the District Judge. Therefore, the survey of Gyanvapi started again from August 4. The survey remained closed on 15 August and the survey could not be conducted on September 7 and 8 due to opposition from the Masjid Committee.

The ASI team started the survey again from 9 am on Saturday morning.