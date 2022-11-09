Ashok Kumar Misra takes over as General Manager, Western Railway

Ashok Kumar Misra, a senior officer of Indian Railway Services of Mechanical Engineering, has taken over the charge of General Manager, Western Railway on Monday, 7th November 2022. Prior to his posting as General Manager, at Western Railway he was working as Additional General Manager, at North Eastern Railway, Gorakhpur.

Misra joined the Indian Railway Service as a Mechanical Engineer through the Special Class Railway Apprentice batch of 1983. His first appointment was as Assistant Workshop Manager (Repair), Dahod on Western Railway. He shouldered the responsibilities of various posts successfully on Western Railway, RDSO, and Northern Railway. He has worked as Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Carriage & Wagon) at Bhavnagar, Divisional Mechanical Engineer (Diesel), at Vatva, and as Sr. Divisional Mechanical Engineer, at Vadodara.

He has also worked as Sr EDPM & Dy Chief Mechanical Engineer(Repair) in Kota Division. Shri Misra held key posts like Chief Rolling Stock Engineer, Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Prayagraj, Chief Motive Power Engineer/Diesel and Divisional Railway Manager/Jhansi on North Central Railway, and Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer on East Central Railway.

Shri Misra has done his A.M.I. (Mech.) E. from Institute of Mechanical Engineers UK, A.M.I.E. (Mech.) from Institute of Mechanical Engineers Kolkata, Production Engineering from Engineering Council UK, A.M.I.E. (Met.) from Institute of Engineers, Kolkata, and MBA from IGNOU.

He was honored with Rail Mantri Rajbhasha Award while working as Additional Divisional Railway Manager/Prayagraj on North Central Railway. During his tenure as Divisional Railway Manager/Jhansi, Shri Misra started the survey of the fourth line of Jhansi station and accomplished many commendable works including the redevelopment of Jhansi station.

Misra has wide experience in rail management and administration. He is equally popular amongst officers and staff.