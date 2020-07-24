After the Supreme Court’s status quo at the High Court’s order over the Rajasthan political crisis, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday will meet Governor Kalraj Mishra, officials said.

He will be accompanied along with the Congress MLAs supporting his government to show the majority he enjoys in the House.

Earlier in the day, the Rajasthan High Court had made Centre a party in the case against Congress in the petition filed by team Sachin Pilot against the disqualification notice served by the Speaker.

With this, the anti-defection proceeding against the rebels is expected to be delayed further.

Yesterday, Gehlot met the Governor and discussed convening of the Assembly session that the government planned to convene on Monday to show his majority support in the House. However, there was no reply from the Governor’s House till the filing of the report.

“This is a propaganda to garner sympathy. The CM, as per the Constitution, needs to show his strength on the Assembly floor,” said state BJP chief Satish Poonia.

The application was moved by Pilot on the ground that Tenth Schedule’s constitutional validity was under challenge and therefore, the Union of India was a necessary party.

The Rajasthan High Court also ordered status quo to be maintained in the disqualification case against Sachin Pilot and 18 rebel MLAs.

In a petition filed on Wednesday, Congress MLA Prithviraj Meena sought the Centre to be impleaded in the ongoing case filed by the Pilot camp challenging Para 2 (1) (a) of the Schedule X of the Constitution.