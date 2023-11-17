Ashneer Grover, wife stopped at Delhi airport following lookout notice in BharatPe fraud case

BharatPe co-founder Ashneer Grover and his wife Madhuri Jain were stopped at the Delhi airport from traveling to New York, a media report said on Friday.

The couple was stopped following a lookout circular (LOC) issued against them at the request of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Delhi Police in connection with alleged misuse of funds of Resilient Innovations Private Ltd that runs BharatPe.

The fintech company had claimed that the Grover family used Rs 81 crore of its money for their personal expenditure.

In a status report submitted to the Delhi High Court, the EOW stated that there were mismatches in vendor invoices, and some human resource (HR) companies working with BharatPe were formed just to siphon off the company’s money.

It said an invoice for Rs 39.9 lakh raised on August 7, 2019 was associated with a bank account created on August 22, 2019. The report suggested these invoices were likely falsified later to facilitate fund diversion and to siphon money from BharatPe.

Taking it to social media platform X, Grover said he would be the last man standing after BharatPe. He cited the responses of various institutions denying the alleged charges in the ongoing investigations against him.

An FIR was registered against Grover, wife Madhuri Jain and family members after the Delhi High Court refused to open an investigation following the complaint lodged by BharatPe in the Rs 81 crore fraud.

Notably, BharatPe had filed the complaint against Grover and his wife in 2022, alleging fraud, criminal breach of trust, conspiracy, cheating, forgery and destruction of evidence, leading to a major rap sheet for the former BharatPe managing director.