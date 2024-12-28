ASHA, Anganwadi, and ANM workers should go door-to-door and take forward TB screening in UP: CM

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has emphasized on door-to-door TB screening by ASHA, Anganwadi, and ANM workers as a critical strategy in the state’s progress in achieving a TB-Free India.

During the meeting here on Friday night, a presentation on the 100-day intensive TB campaign under the National Tuberculosis Eradication Program was shared.

The Chief Minister issued directives to advance the campaign, drawing inspiration from Uttar Pradesh’s globally lauded COVID-19 management model.

The Chief Minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a TB-Free India by 2025, stressing Uttar Pradesh’s pivotal role as the most populous state.

He acknowledged the positive outcomes of the pilot National Tuberculosis Eradication Program implemented in 15 districts and called for its expansion across all 75 districts.

CM Yogi Adityanath urged for the TB eradication initiative to evolve into a mass movement, driven by public participation. To achieve this, he called for the involvement of influential personalities, former senior officials, religious leaders, elected representatives, industry stakeholders, NGOs, TB survivors, Ni-kshay Mitra, and private healthcare providers.

To enhance outreach, the Chief Minister instructed the Deputy Chief Minister to issue appeals to ministers, MPs, MLAs, and public representatives, encouraging active participation in the campaign to combat TB collectively.

He also mandated weekly, fortnightly, and monthly reviews at the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary levels. Furthermore, he directed forming a three-tier district-level committee comprising the District Magistrate, Chief Medical Officer, and Chief Development Officer to ensure regular monitoring and evaluation of the campaign’s progress.

The Chief Minister highlighted the significant progress made in TB control in Uttar Pradesh, noting a substantial rise in TB notifications from 4.46 lakh to 6.59 lakh over the past three years, driven by enhanced testing facilities.

Under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana, Rs 766 crore has been directly transferred to the accounts of approximately 36 lakh patients for nutritional support between 2018 and December 2024. The TB treatment success rate has also improved remarkably, rising from 79 per cent in 2017 to 91.5 per cent in 2024.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of Nikshay Mitras in the campaign, the Chief Minister called for increasing their numbers and encouraging them to adopt TB patients. He urged the inclusion of public representatives, entrepreneurs, and socially conscious individuals in the state to actively participate as Nikshay Mitras.

The Chief Minister directed the development of a dedicated portal for real-time monitoring and daily updates on TB eradication activities.

He also emphasized the need to expand mobile medical units, TrueNat machines, and X-ray services to accelerate testing and screening efforts, suggesting the utilization of CSR funds for these initiatives.

Additionally, he instructed various departments, including Basic, Secondary, Higher, and Technical Education; Panchayati Raj; Women and Child Development; Labour Services; and Home and Prison, to collaborate with the Health Department to fast-track the TB eradication campaign.