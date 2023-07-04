Follow Us:

As heavy rains lash Kerala, CM issues cautionary note to people

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | July 4, 2023 12:11 pm

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo: Twitter)

As heavy rains lashed throughout Kerala, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued a cautionary note to the people of the state.

The Chief Minister asked the people to be cautious as there is a possibility of widespread and very heavy rains in the state for five days.

“Control rooms have been opened in all districts considering the intensity of rain,” he said, adding that district level and Taluk level emergency operation centers have been directed to work round the clock.

The Chief Minister also stated that the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been put on alert. In emergency situations, the services of the NDRF would be utilised and the Force has been arranged in the districts of Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Alappuzha and Thrissur.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Ernakulam district on Monday, for Idukki and Kannur districts on Tuesday.

The IMD issued orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod districts and a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam districts on Tuesday.

