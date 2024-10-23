As cyclone Dana strides towards Odisha, community radio keeps people at ease

As severe cyclonic storm ‘Dana’ continued to muster strength and momentum over the Bay of Bengal while steadily moving towards the Odisha coast, broadcasters at the SOA Community Radio 90.4 were busy keeping the people informed about the approaching danger.

“When calamity looms, our job is to keep the people alert to the danger and advise them as to what they should or shouldn’t do,” Ms. Honey Pattnaik, In-charge of the Community Radio Centre, said.

The Community Radio Centre, run by Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan Deemed to be University here, has been playing a critical role in raising awareness in the face of natural calamities. The station had worked round the clock providing information to the people when cyclonic storm ‘Fani’ hit Odisha on May 3, 2019, she recalled.

With the cyclone expected to hit the Odisha coast on Thursday night, RJs at the radio station kept alerting people with the required information which included weather updates, necessary warnings and emergency instructions. “We advise people not to panic,” she said.

The instructions mainly pertained to the need for storing essentials like food, enough drinking water, medicines, flash lights, batteries and first aid material, Ms. Pattnaik said.

SOA Community Radio uses social media platforms like YouTube, X, Facebook and Instagram to keep in touch with the masses.

“We inform people about even mundane details like staying indoors, keeping away from glass doors and windows and evacuating if advised by the local administration,” she said.

Besides, it was necessary to keep the mobile phones and power banks fully charged as there was a possibility of power outages. Another need was to switch off gas connection and electricity in case of flooding or strong winds.

“The RJs urge people not to ignore official warnings and also stay careful about fake messages. We tell the people that each information they receive should be verified from reliable sources,” she said.