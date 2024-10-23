As Cyclone Dana looms, Indian Coast Guard implements emergency protocols for fishermen, mobilises resources for sea safety

In wake of Cyclone Dana expected to make landfall along the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha on October 24-25, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) Region (North-East) has initiated a series of preventive measures aimed at protecting lives and property at sea. The ICG is actively monitoring the cyclone and has adopted a proactive stance to ensure readiness for any emergencies that may arise from its impact.

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that to safeguard fishermen and mariners, the ICG has deployed ships, aircraft, and Remote Operating Stations in West Bengal and Odisha to issue regular weather warnings and safety advisories. Continuous alerts are being sent to all fishing vessels, urging them to return to shore immediately and seek safe harbor.

The ICG has strategically positioned its vessels and aircraft to respond swiftly to any emergencies at sea. Personnel are working closely with local administrations and disaster management authorities to ensure a coordinated and effective response.

Fishing communities along the coastline have been notified through various channels, including village leaders, to refrain from venturing into the sea until the cyclone passes. The ICG remains on high alert, with dedicated disaster relief teams and assets ready for assistance, rescue, and relief operations.