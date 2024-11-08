As by polls draws closer, bitterness between BJP, SP-Cong combine increases

The bitterness between the BJP and SP-Congress are increasing in Uttar Pradesh as the by-election in 9 assembly seats are drawing closer. The polling is scheduled for November 20.

Now posters of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav have been put up in Varanasi . These posters show Akhilesh Yadav as Lord Krishna and Rahul Gandhi as Arjun. City spokesperson of Samajwadi Chhatra Sabha, Alok Saurabh has got the poster put up. On the other hand, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has attacked the BJP government on the eighth anniversary of demonetization and claimed that this chapter will be written in black in country’s history. He said that BJP has turned the economy into a mess.

SP president wrote on social media that,” in the history of Indian economy, an entire chapter in the name of demonetization will be printed in black colour only. Today, just a day before the 8th anniversary of demonetization, the rupee fell to its weakest position against the dollar yesterday. The public is asking whether this happened because of the failure of demonetization or because of the negative policies of BJP.”

“Now will the BJP people again say that the rupee has not fallen to its lowest level against the dollar in the history of the country and has not fallen ‘record-breakingly’ but the dollar has risen. BJP has turned the economy into a mess.” In the demonetization done in 2016, Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes were withdrawn by the RBI. After this, Rs 2000 notes came into circulation but later these were also discontinued.

Meanwhile, a report from Mirzapur said that, former minister Siddharth Singh while talking to media attacked Akhilesh Yadav. He alleged that,” Mulayam Singh Yadav sent Akhilesh to Australia, but he could never succeed in studies. His mind was not engaged in the work for which he was sent. Mulayam Singh wasted his money”.