Aryan Khan’s ordeal mounts: Bombay HC to hear his bail plea on 26 Oct

The Bombay High Court will hear Aryan Khan’s plea on 26 October challenging a Bombay Sessions Court order denying him bail in connection with the rave party on a cruise ship and subsequent arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

The matter came up before Justice N.W. Sambre with Khan’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde seeking urgent hearing on Friday or Monday.

However, Justice Sambre decided to take up the matter on Tuesday next, and Khan may have to spend five more days in custody.

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar, Shahrukh Khan, has challenged the verdict of the Special NDPS Court on Wednesday rejecting his bail, along with two other accused – Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha.

His judicial custody expires on Thursday and the NCB is likely to file an application seeking extension of the custody before the Special NDPS court judge VV Patil.

On 2 October, NCB officials raided a rave party on Cordelia cruise ship which was mid-way to Goa and Khan, along with Merchant and Dhamecha and five others were detained. They were arrested on 3 October and has since been in custody.

Initially, he was given a day’s NCB remand by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate R.M. Nerlikar till 4 October, later till 7 October, and then sent to two weeks’ judicial custody which ends on Thursday (21 October).

Besides the trio of Khan, Merchant and Dhamecha, the others arrested on 3 October include Nupur Satija, Ishmeet Singh Chadha, Mohak Jaswal, Gomit Chopra and Vikrant Chhoker, and later the NCB arrested 12 more persons in connection with the case.