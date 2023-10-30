Arvind Kejriwal will be arrested soon: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari after SC denies bail to Sisodia

Soon after Supreme Court dismissed Manish Sisodia’s bail plea in connection with a case related to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari Monday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Accusing AAP’s top leadership of involvement in the liquor policy scam case, the BJP leader said that it is certain Kejriwal will also be arrested very soon.

Refering to the Suprem Court verdict on Sisodia’s bail plea, Manoj Tiwari said, “The Supreme Court decision has made it clear the the top leadership of AAP, including Manish Sisodia, is fully involved in the corruption and their money trail has been established.”

“The arrest of AAP’s top leaders is not too far now. Arvind Kejriwal will also be certainly arrested because this whole family of AAP’s top leadership is involved in corruption,” he added in a video statement released on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court rejected the bail plea of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and directed the agencies to complete the trial in next 6-8 months.

Denying Sisodia bail, the top court said that the money trail of Rs 338 crore has been tentatively established. The court, however, told Sisodia he can file a fresh bail plea after three months if the trial proceeds slowly.

The former Delhi deputy CM is facing the charges of money laundering and corruption over alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. He was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 and has been in the custody since then.

Earlier this month, another top Aam Aadmi Party and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate following extensive raids at his Delhi residence.

The senior AAP leader was also arrested in connection with a money laundering probe into the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam case.

According to ED sleuths, Singh played a key role in the formulation of the now scrapped Delhi liquor policy which benefitted certain manufacturers and vendors.

It was Sanjay Singh, according to ED, who introduced Sisodia to Dinesh Arora, a key accused turned witness. He also pleaded not guilty and AAP termed his arrest a result of BJP’s “nervousness” ahead of elections.