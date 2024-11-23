Arvind Kejriwal thanks Punjab on AAP’s bypoll win

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressing confidence regarding the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls claimed that his party will make history by once again forming its government in the national capital. He claimed that the Delhiites will choose the Delhi model development introduced by AAP and elect his party once again.

Taking a dig at the other political parties, he said that those who used to condemn the free services given by AAP government to people and called them ‘Revris,’ are now themselves including similar things in their election manifestos.

AAP national convener termed its victory in three out of four seats in the Punjab bypolls on Saturday as a “semi-final” for upcoming Delhi Assembly elections as well, asserting that his party is on its way for another mandate in the national capital. He claimed that people of Punjab have chosen the party on these three seats, which clearly shows that the AAP dispensation is doing good work, and in 2027 they will again elect his party to power.

According to the AAP chief’s claims, during the past decade the party has proven the Delhi model of governance which emphasizes on making the common man’s life easier. Elaborating on the Delhi model of governance, he hit out at the other political parties alleging that no other party earlier thought about common man’s day to day life convenience and ease of living.

He claimed that the AAP made Delhi’s infrastructure better during the past decade, and also made 38 new flyovers in Delhi during the past ten years. Slowly Delhi’s development done by AAP, also reached Punjab and the state started witnessing works being done like in Delhi.

Taking to social media platform X, Kejriwal thanked people of Punjab stating, “The people of Punjab have once again expressed their faith in the ideology of the Aam Aadmi Party and the work of our government by giving three out of four seats to the Aam Aadmi Party in the by-elections. Many thanks to the people of Punjab and many congratulations to everyone.”