Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hit back at BJP leader Manoj Tiwari for mocking his visit to the Lord Hanuman temple at Cannaught Place in Delhi on Friday evening.

Taking to Twitter after casting his vote for the Delhi assembly election, Kejriwal sought to know what kind of politics the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is doing.

“Ever since I have recited the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ on a TV channel, the BJP is constantly mocking me. Yesterday, I went to a Hanuman Temple.

“Today, BJP leaders are saying that the temple has turned impure by his visit. What kind of politics is this? God belongs to all. God blesses everyone, including those in the BJP,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

On Friday, Arvind Kejriwal along with his wife offered prayers at the famous Hanuman Temple near Connaught Place.

Mocking the CM’s visit to the temple, Tiwari earlier today said the former had defined the idol by holding the garland with the same hand with which he removed his shoes.

“He went to the temple to pray or to impure Lord Hanuman? With one hand he took off his shoes and again with the same hands he was holding the garland…what has he done?”

“When such fake devotees visit the temple, then this is what happens at the temple. I told the priest about it and to wash the idol of Lord Hanuman multiple times,” he added.

Earlier this week, the AAP national convener had said him reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ has hurt leaders of the BJP.

During an election rally in Delhi on February 4, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said, “Now Arvind Kejriwal has started reciting the ‘Hanuman Chalisa’. In coming days, you will see Owaisi reciting the same. This will certainly happen.”

The counting of votes will take place on February 11.