Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal counters BJP over ‘classroom scam’ allegations

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal targeted the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) over BJP allegations of ‘classroom scam’. He also took a dig at the conditions of the MCD school which is run by the BJP.

Taking to a microblogging site, Kejriwal added, “BJP’s allegation is why so many government schools should be built, why so many classrooms, why so many modern facilities in every class? Because we want to give the best education to every child in the country. Right now the schools of BJP-ruled MCD are in bad condition. MCD schools will do well if they win there. ”

BJP का आरोप है इतने ज़्यादा सरकारी स्कूल क्यों बनाए, इतने क्लासरूम क्यों बनाए, हर क्लास में इतनी आधुनिक सुविधाएँ क्यों दी? क्योंकि हम देश के हर बच्चे को अच्छी से अच्छी शिक्षा देना चाहते हैं। अभी भाजपा शासित MCD के स्कूलों का बुरा हाल है। वहाँ जीतने पर MCD स्कूल भी अच्छे करेंगे — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 30, 2022

On August 29, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia had alleged that ignoring the guidelines of the Central Public Works Department, the Delhi government had increased the budget for the construction of classrooms in its existing schools.

Bhatia in a press conference said, “The AAP government promised to construct 500 new schools in Delhi. That never happened. They then said they will build more classrooms in existing schools. The number of rooms increased from 2,400 to 7,180. The construction cost was increased by up to 90 per cent.”