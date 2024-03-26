Arvind Kejriwal arrest: Delhi Police says no permission given to AAP’s protest near PM’s residence

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday called for a “gherao” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence in protest against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest even as Delhi Police denied giving permission to hold the same.

The Delhi chief minister is currently in the custody of Enforcement Directorate (ED) till March 28. He was arrested last week in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

Ever since Kejriwal was arrested, his Aam Aadmi Party has been holding protests across the national capital, demanding his release. On Sunday, AAP leaders and supporters of Kejriwal held a candle march in protest against the ED action.

The AAP has alleged that Kejriwal’s arrest in the liquor policy case is a BJP conspiracy to stop the latter from campaigning in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in seven phases starting from April 19.

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak alleged that PM Modi was afraid of Kejriwal and the Delhi’s CM’s arrest has angered people of the national capital.

“The people of the entire Delhi and the country are angry and are expressing their anger against the BJP. PM Modi has jailed a leader (Arvind Kejriwal), whose only aim is to take India forward. He hates Arvind Kejriwal and is afraid of him,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police have imposed Section 144 in the area near Prime Minister Modi’s Lok Kalyan Marg residence.

The DMRC has closed entry and exit at Lok Kalyan Marg metro station, Patel Chowk Metro station gate no.3 and Central Secretariat Metro station in view of the planned protests by AAP.