Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sushil Modi paid tribute to late party leader and former Union Minister Arun Jaitely on his birth anniversary on Monday and said that had he been alive, the farmers protests would not have continued for so long.

The comment by senior leader Sushil Modi comes at a time when the farmers protest near Delhi border has crossed over a month and the deadlock between the farmer unions and government continues. Till now, their have been Five rounds of talks with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar and one with Union home Minister Amit Shah, which have not been able to convince the farmers, who want the three farm laws repelled.

Sushil Modi on Monday morning said, “I am certain that had Arun Jaitley been alive today, the kind of problems the farmers are facing, over which this agitation is being held he would have definitely found a solution for it,”

The BJP leader who was earlier the deputy chief minister of Bihar and played a crucial role in the Bihar elections is yet to receive a Central assignment. In the Bihar assembly elections, BJP won 74 seats while its alliance partner Janata Dal United won only 43 seats.

Arun Jaitley had died on August 25, last year at the age of 66.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Arun Jaitely and said, “Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India’s progress.”

Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India’s progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2020

Union Home Minster Amit Shah unveiled a statute of late Arun Jaitely at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitely stadium. He said, “Unveiled a statue of Shri Arun Jaitley ji at New Delhi’s Arun Jaitley Stadium. His pioneering contribution in promoting cricket will never be forgotten. We will always miss him as an incredible person dedicated towards nation’s progress. My tributes to Arun ji on his jayanti..”