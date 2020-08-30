The political affairs committee (PAC) of the National Conference (NC) on Saturday said that abrogation of the Article 370 and splitting J&K into two Union Territories by the Centre on 5 August last year has violated the spirit of federalism and the sovereign pledges of the Union of India made to the people of Jammu and Kashmir from time to time.

The first meeting of the highest decision making body of the NC after 5 August last year when senior leaders of the opposition parties were put under detention was presided by the sitting MP and President of the NC, Dr. Farooq Abdullah. Former chief minister Omar Abdullah was also present in the meeting. Party leaders from Jammu and Ladakh participated in the meeting through video link.

“The unilateral, undemocratic and unconstitutional measures undertaken by the Centre, and its impact on the ground level in Jammu and Kashmir was deliberated in the PAC meeting. On the occasion, the PAC members authorized the party President to widen the acceptance of Gupkar Declaration among all the sections in Kashmir, Jammu and Ladakh.

The participants applauded the efforts of Farooq Abdullah to bring different political voices on a single platform for the restoration of J&K’s honor, which was undemocratically, unilaterally and unethically rescinded on the 5 of August last year. Besides that the members of PAC also took strong exception of the succeeding measures undertaken by New Delhi following the annihilation of Articles 370, 35A,” said the statement issued at the end of the PAC meeting.

PAC members also expressed outrage over the decision undertaken on 5th of August last year, saying the measures have violated the spirit of federalism and the sovereign pledges of Union of India to the people of Jammu and Kashmir made from time to time . The members appreciated the peaceful response of people to unwholesome decisions undertaken by the centre.

The PAC members vowed to stand behind the party president in his efforts to bring all political parties and other civil society groups on one platform to pitch for the restoration of what was unconstitutionally snatched from the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

The PAC members also rued the “widespread administrative inertia, and development deficit” in J&K and expressed concern over the state of economy. They also expressed dismay over the plight of people associated with agriculture, horticulture, tourism, large and small businesses, medium and small scale industries and handicraft sector.