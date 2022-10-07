Arrest of terrorists unveils plot to eliminate Salman Khan, claims Delhi Police

With the arrest of two key members of an International terror module (including a Juvenile), a team of special cell, Delhi Police has succeeded in solving the sensational Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) attack at the Intelligence Headquaters in Mohali that happened five months back.

After the arrest it was also revealed that the arrested accused, along with Deepak Surakpur and Monu Dagar were tasked by gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria syndicate to eliminate Bollywood actor Salman Khan.

Apart from the Juvenile, the other arrested accused has been identified as Arshdeep, a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab. Police are interrogating them.

During the interrogation, it was further revealed that the apprehended members of the crime-syndicate are important nodes of the joint terror network of Pakistan based Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, Canada based Lakhbir Singh Landa Harike, Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and Inter Services Intelligence (ISI) Nexus.

Briefing about the arrest, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell), HGS Dhaliwal said the team of Counter Intelligence, Special Cell, under the supervision of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manishi Chandra, conducted the operation successfully.

In the late evening hours of May 9, 2022, a RPG was fired at the Punjab Police’s intelligence headquarters in Mohali, Punjab. Initial investigation established that the attack was a conspiracy of BKI, backed by Pakistan’s ISI and some local gangsters.

One of the attackers was identified as Deepak, a resident of Haryana, whereas the other was a juvenile. It was also established that the attack was orchestrated by gangster turned ISI stooge Harvinder Singh Rinda.

During investigation, it further came to notice that another fugitive gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa had joined hands with Harvinder Singh Rinda, for sharing of manpower, logistics and resources. It is to be informed that Rinda’s name had already cropped-up in the grenade attack at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) office in Nawanshahr along with the arrest of four suspected Pakistan-linked terrorists in Haryana’s Karnal earlier this year.

The apprehended juvenile is also wanted in the murder of builder Sanjay Biyani, which took place on April 4, 2022 in Nanded city of Maharashtra, and the murder of gangster Rana Kandowalia, outside a private hospital in Amritsar last year.

Whereas, the accused Arshdeep, was wanted in the IED recovery case of Shahabad, Kurukshetra and IED recovery case of Tarn Taran, Punjab along with other narcotics and arms supply cases.

Both the accused have been apprehended from Jamnagar Gujarat, after getting initial technical leads, intensive technical and manual efforts were made to trace the suspects. This bore fruits and both of them were apprehended during raids in Jamnagar.