Goc-in-C of the Northern Command, Lt-General YK Joshi on Friday said at present the internal situation in Jammu and Kashmir may be stable and under control but it has the propensity to flare up any time.

The Army commander was talking to mediapersons after paying tributes to the bravehearts of the Indian Army by laying a wreath at the Dhruva War Memorial on the Army Day in Udhampur.

Referring to the Chinese incursions in Ladakh, the Northern Army Commander said that the challenges in Eastern Ladakh have been further complicated by vagaries of weather and terrain. The Indian Army has displayed immense grit and determination to match the Chinese belligerence and giving them a befitting reply.

The Army Commander said that the Northern Command is now perched at a position of operational advantage and are negotiating with the PLA from a position of equivalence.

He also maintained that our western adversary Pakistan has not relented from using terror as an instrument of state policy.

LT General Joshi said “the Indian army is facing a collusive threat from China and Pakistan”. He said, China is supplying weapons to Pakistan and sharing operational practices and so many other things. “This threat is real and present danger for us in Northern Command”, he added.

The Army Commander said that in Northern Command, we are contending with triple challenges. First we have the western adversary that is Pakistan which has not relented from using terror as an instrument of state policy. Secondly, we have northern borders where we have seen the Chinese belligerence on the LAC where it has tried to alter the status quo which has been contested with resolve and courage by the Indian Army.

Thirdly, the internal situation in J&K which is stable and under control but has the propensity to flare up at any time. There is also the collusivity factor with threat ranging from supplying of weapons to sharing of operational practices and so on.

The Army Commander also brought out the complex, volatile, uncertain and ambiguous conflict paradigm in the Northern Command. Relentless operations on the LC backed with robust multi agency grid in hinterland has forced the deep state in Pakistan to recalibrate its approach to handle this situation. The terrorist network across are trying hard to abet recruitment by extensive use of social media.

Success of indian army is because of gallant soldiers. “It is never about weaponry but the man behind it who wins the battle.”

Referring to the internal situation across Jammu and Kashmir, Lt.General Joshi said, “Terrorists network and mentors across are trying to use social media to recruit youngsters’.

He said the recently concluded DDC polls have conveyed the resolve of the common people of Jammu and Kashmir towards dumping separatism and embracing Democracy.

Referring to the Abrogation of Article 370 and improvement in governance , he said it has been a major ‘game changer’ . The move has further restored faith of common man in institutions.