Army to boost border readiness with new P-7 Parachute System

The Authority Holding Sealed Particulars (AHSP) for the P-7 Parachute System has been officially transferred from the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment (ADRDE), a DRDO lab in Agra, to the Directorate General of Quality Assurance (DGQA). Dr. Samir V Kamat, Secretary of the Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, presented the AHSP during a ceremony at DRDO Bhawan, here.

The P-7 Parachute System, developed and qualified by ADRDE, has been manufactured by Gliders India Limited (Ordnance Parachute Factory) in Kanpur.

It is capable of safely deploying payloads of up to 9.5 tons from an IL-76 aircraft at altitudes of up to four kilometers. The Army plans to use this system for rapid deployment of equipment like the Light Field Gun and Jeeps in border and conflict zones.

An initial order of 146 P-7 parachute systems has been placed with GIL (OPF), Kanpur following successful General Staff Evaluations, and the system is now inducted into service, a statement from the Ministry of Defence stated.