An Army soldier was martyred and two injured on Saturday when Pakistani troops indulged in unprovoked mortar shelling in the Naugam sector of Kupwara in north Kashmir.

Defence spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said; “Pakistan initiated an unprovoked Ceasefire Violation (CFV) along the Line of Control in Naugam Sector in the morning of 05 Sep 2020 by firing Mortars and other weapons. Befitting response was given. One soldier laid down his life in the line of duty. Two soldiers sustained injuries and have been evacuated to 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is stable”.

Pakistani troops also targeted civilian areas along the LoC in the Poonch district of Jammu.

They twice indulged in intense shelling at 9.15 am and 5.30 pm in the Shahpur, Kirni and Degwar sectors.

The Indian Army strongly and befettingly retaliated.