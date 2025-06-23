Amit Shah meets family of martyred ASP, vows Naxal free India by March 2026

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah, on the second day of his Chhattisgarh visit, met the family of Additional Superintendent of Police Akash Rao Giripunje on Monday in Nava Raipur.

ASP Giripunje was martyred in a recent Maoist triggered IED blast in the Sukma district while leading anti-Naxal operations in a high-risk zone. Shah offered condolences to the bereaved family, expressing solidarity and assuring full support from the government.

Lauding the officer’s courage and sacrifice, Shah said, “ASP Giripunje’s martyrdom is unforgettable. His valor is a source of inspiration for the nation. We will never let his sacrifice go in vain.” The Union Home Minister emphasized that the government stands firmly with the families of martyrs and remains committed to extending all possible assistance.

Speaking on the broader fight against left-wing extremism, Shah confidently asserted that India will be entirely free of Naxalism by March 31, 2026. He attributed this goal to the courage of security personnel and the effective strategies formulated by the country’s intelligence agencies. “This year, the Naxals who usually rest during the rainy season will not be able to sleep peacefully. For the first time, operations will continue uninterrupted even during the monsoon,” he declared.

Appealing to youth involved in extremist activities, Shah urged them to lay down arms and take advantage of the Chhattisgarh government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy. “This is the best opportunity for those on the wrong path to return to the mainstream and participate in building a new Chhattisgarh,” he said. Shah assured that both the Central and state governments would honour every promise made to surrendered Naxalites and would strive to extend even greater support to those who choose peace and progress.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and State Home Minister Vijay Sharma were also present during the meeting. Both leaders paid tribute to the martyred officer and reiterated their government’s commitment to intensifying operations against Maoist insurgents in the region.