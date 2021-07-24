An Army soldier Kamal Dev Vaidya died in an accidental mine blast in the Krishna Ghati Sector along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Poonch district.

Giving details of the incident, defence spokesman Lt. Colonel Devender Anand said on Saturday that on the night of 23 July, Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was on an operational duty in Krishna Ghati Sector, District Poonch (J&K). While moving during the duty, Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya was critically injured in an accidental mine blast. He was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility but later succumbed to his injuries.

Sepoy Kamal Dev Vaidya, aged 27 years belonged to Village- Ghumarwin of Hamirpur district in Himachal Pradesh.