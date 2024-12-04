Army soldier injured in terrorist attack in South Kashmir

An Army soldier on leave at his home was injured in a terrorist attack on Wednesday evening in South Kashmir ‘s Tral.

Reports said that the Territorial Army (TA) soldier was shot at by the terrorists at Sofigund Aripal area of Tral hamlet in South Kashmir ’s Pulwama district in the evening. Terrorists opened fire at the soldier outside his residence at Sofigund Aripal.

The soldier identified as Delhair Mushtaq suffered injuries and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

An official said that the soldier was on leave, adding that he has suffered injury in leg and his condition was stable. Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, the security forces have cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to nab the terrorists.

In another incident, an Army post in the border area of Surankot in the Poonch district was attacked with grenades by terrorists in the wee hours on Wednesday.

Officials said two grenades were tossed at an Army post near the Line of Control (LoC). However, one grenade exploded and the other did not detonate.

The unexploded grenade was later defused by the bomb disposal experts. No casuality has been reported in the incident. Security forces have launched a massive search operation to track down the terrorists.