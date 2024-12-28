Army rescues tourists stranded in Gulmarg snow

The valley based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army rescued 68 tourists, including women and children, who were stranded in heavy snow in the Gulmarg tourist destination in Kashmir. Among the rescued were 30 women, 8 children and 30 men.

The Chinar Corps on Saturday wrote on X; “Chinar Warriors responded to a distress call from civil administration to evacuate tourists stranded due to unprecedented heavy snowfall in tourist destination of Gulmarg and the subsequent closure of the road to Tangmarg. Providing assistance in evacuation of 68 civilians including 30 ladies, 30 gentlemen and 08 children along with provisioning of hot meals, shelter & medication for a total of 137 tourists”.Six persons stranded on the Mughal Road were also rescued by the Army.

The snowfall has disrupted normal life in the Union Territory where six flights were cancelled yesterday. Meanwhile, the first widespread snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir has exposed the unpreparedness of the administration to meet with the situation. Hundreds of travellers and tourists stranded on the Jammu-Srinagar highway since Friday evening were heard cursing the administration for its failure to clear the snow that has blocked the road. All three roadlinks between Jammu and the Kashmir valley are blocked with snow. Electric supply was also disrupted in certain parts of Jammu and Kashmir valley.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote about the power supply failure in Kashmir on X; “In Kashmir region , 41 feeders at 33 KV level and 739 feeders at 11kv level are down. None at 132kv or 220 level. Restoration work is underway and more than 90% feeders are expected to be up and functional be evening today. I’m in regular touch with the PDD team to monitor the situation”, he said.

Traffic Police said that the strategic”Jammu-Srinagar NHW was still closed. Snow clearance work is hampered due to heavy snowfall at NAVYUG, men and machinery are on the job. Commuters are advised to avoid journeys till the weather improves and the road is cleared”. The Sinthan Pass linking Kishtwar with Kashmir, Mughal Road and the Sonamarg-Kargil highway are also shut for vehicular traffic.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who drove from Jammu to Srinagar on Friday, said around 2000 vehicles are stuck between the tunnel and Qazigund on the highway. He posted some pictures on X and wrote; “I drove from Jammu to Srinagar today. It snowed continuously from Banihal to Srinagar. The conditions were quite treacherous. I understand there are around 2000 vehicles stuck between the tunnel & Qazigund. My office has been in touch with the administration in South Kashmir. While snow clearance has been done the road is very icy. Heavy vehicles are being allowed to move & efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles”.