Army pays tributes to soldier killed during encounter

Army on Sunday paid tribute to Lance Naik Nishan Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice on 16 April near village Watnar of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district during an encounter with terrorists.

In a solemn ceremony at Srinagar’s BB Cantt, Lt General DP Pandey, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid homage to the gallant soldier on behalf of the proud Nation.

Based on inputs received from JKP about the likely presence of terrorists in the general area of village Watnar, the Indian Army and JKP had launched a cordon and search operation at about 3:15 pm on 16 April.

While the initial cordon was being laid, the terrorists opened a heavy volume of fire on the cordon party. Unmindful of his own safety, Lance Naik Nishan Singh, who was part of the initial cordon party, charged at the terrorists, valiantly returning fire and in doing so sustained a gunshot wound on his chest.

He was immediately evacuated to 92 Base Hospital, where he was declared dead by medical authorities.

A defence spokesman said braveheart Lance Naik Nishan Singh, 29 years, made the supreme sacrifice in the true traditions of the Indian Army. He had joined the Army in 2013. He belonged to Village Bhaudin in the Sirsa district of Haryana and is survived by his wife.

Mortal remains of Lance Naik Nishan Singh were taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.