Army officer killed in encounter with militants in JK’s Doda

An Indian Army officer, Captain Deepak Singh, lost his life in a fierce encounter with terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu on Wednesday. A heavily armed terrorist was also neutralised in the ongoing gunfight.

The White Knight Corps of the Army confirming the casualty on X said that Captain Deepak Singh was injured while leading the search party and succumbed to his wounds.

One AK 47 Rifle and a M-4 Rifle have been recovered from the terrorists.

Intermittent exchange of firing continues as the operations are ongoing, said the White Knight Corps.

The gunfight was continuing in the Assar forest area of Doda. More details are awaited.

The Corps also released a photo of the Braveheart and said “All Ranks of White Knight Corps salute the supreme sacrifice of Braveheart Capt Deepak Singh who succumbed to his injuries.

White Knight Corps offers deepest condolences and stands firm with the bereaved family in this hour of grief”.

Search for the terrorists continues amidst heavy firefight, the Army said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of terrorists, a joint operation by the Indian Army and J&K Police was launched in the forest near Patnitop.

Contact was established with the terrorists last night when the encounter broke out. One terrorist was reportedly injured but he managed to flee with other terrorists.

A US made M-4 Rifle was found at the spot of encounter this morning. The weapon is believed to have been left behind by the injured terrorist.

Eleven security forces personnel, including a CRPF jawan, have laid down their lives fighting terrorists in the Doda and Kathua districts of Jammu during the past about 40 days. Among those killed were two Captains and a JCO of the Army.

The Northern Army Commander, Lt. General MV Suchindra Kumar, had yesterday visited forward locations of Counter Insurgency Force (Delta) in the Doda and Kishtwar area to review the ongoing anti-terrorist operations being conducted in light of increased terrorist activity in the region.

He assessed the options for deployment of additional forces being inducted into the area and emphasised on synergy with J&K Police and paramilitary forces.

The Army Commander exhorted all ranks to maintain a high tempo of operations, ensuring security and safety for ongoing and upcoming events.