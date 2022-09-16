Army launches month long pre-recruitment training for Agnipath aspirants in J-K’s Udhampur

The Army has started a month-long pre-recruitment training for youths intending to join the armed forces under the Agnipath scheme in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

This is for the first time the Army has organised pre-recruitment training in Panchari Tehsil of Udhampur district. The training programme is being conducted by the Rashtriya Rifles (RR) for the duration of one month.

Over 90 youths from Panchari Tehsil and surrounding villages of the Udhampur district are attending the training.

The programme includes physical training classes, running, push-ups, crunches, and other exercises. Classes are also being conducted to prepare the aspirants for the written examination.

“We are thankful to the Indian Army for organizing a pre-recruitment training programme for youth who hail from the far-flung and remote corner of the district Udhampur,” said Ashfak Ahamed an aspirant from Ladha village.

Ahamed said that the Army is providing them all facilities that are needed in the preparation for the recruitment.

He also appealed to the youth to join the Indian Army to serve the nation and protect the country.

“The Indian Army is helping us with physical training classes, running, push-ups, crunches, and other exercises and classes are also being conducted to prepare for the written test,” Ahamed added.

Another aspirant Ashok Kumar from Galiote village said that the Army is providing free training to the Agnipath aspirants.

“Before this the Army never came to villages to train us. We have no idea how to prepare for the armed forces examinations. Now, the Army is teaching us everything from physical training to written exams. They are proving physical training classes, running, push-ups, crunches, and other exercises. Aspirants from far-flung areas have come here for the training and they are working very hard,” he added.

The Army team is providing us free training and classes for the preparation of armed forces, said an aspirant.

“We are from the backward area of the district and we wanted to join the Indian Army. But we had no facility for training and classes. But now the Army is helping us and we are very thankful for them. From every panchayat and village, four to five youths are here to take training. The Army is proving us with the best training and education,” said Ravinder Khajuria from Village Kultyar Bala.

The Union Cabinet on June 14 approved a recruitment scheme for Indian youth to serve in the three services of the Armed Forces called Agnipath. The youth selected under this scheme will be known as ‘Agniveers’.

The Agnipath scheme allows patriotic and motivated youth to serve in the Armed Forces for a period of four years. The Agnipath scheme has been designed to enable a youthful profile of the Armed Forces.

‘Agnipath’ is a pan-India merit-based recruitment scheme for enrolling soldiers, airmen and sailors. The scheme provides an opportunity for youth to serve in the regular cadre of the armed forces. All those recruited under the ‘Agnipath’ scheme will be called ‘Agniveers’.

After four years, only 25 per cent of the Agniveers will be retained or re-enlisted in the regular cadre based on merit, willingness and medical fitness. The Agnipath scheme has been brought to strengthen India’s security, the government has said.

The other 75 per cent ‘Agniveers’ will be demobilized, with an exit or “Seva Nidhi” package of Rs 11-12 lakh, partly funded by their monthly contributions, as well as skill certificates and bank loans for help in their second careers.