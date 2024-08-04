Army hospital in Chandimandir honoured with national recognition

Bagging the prestigious title of ‘Best Emerging National Transplant Retrieval Hospital’ at an award ceremony of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, the Command Hospital of Indian Army’s Western Command (CHWC), Chandimandir, got a national recognition.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilizers Ms Anupriya Patel presented the coveted award to the hospital’s organ transplant team at the 14th Indian Organ Donation Day. The CHWC stood out among nearly 300 such hospitals across the country, demonstrating excellence in organ donation and retrieval practices, a defence spokesman said.

The introduction of organ donation and retrieval within the Armed Forces began in the late 2000s with the CHWC launching its programme in 2014. Since then, the hospital has successfully performed 75 organ transplant procedures, the spokesman said.

The CHWC has also achieved several significant milestones for military hospitals in the country like harvesting pancreas from a brain-dead person and retrieving the organs from a cardiac-dead person. Its remarkable accomplishments are a testament to the hospital’s unparalleled dedication, innovative spirit and unwavering commitment to the noble cause of organ donation.

The hospital’s tireless efforts and extraordinary expertise have not only set a new benchmark in the field of transplantation but have also opened new doors of hope for countless patients and their families. This pioneering procedure showcases the pinnacle of what can be achieved when brilliance in medicine is combined with a deep compassion for humanity, added the spokesman.