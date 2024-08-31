Army holds joint intelligence and security conference

A Joint Intelligence and Security Conference to tackle Pakistan sponsored terrorism has emphasised on enhancing real-time communication between Army and other civil intelligence and police to improve response time and operational efficiency during crises.

In a significant move to enhance security and foster inter-agency cooperation, a Joint Intelligence and Security Conference alongwith high-ranking officials from the Army, Police, BSF and sister intelligence agencies was held at Mamun Military Station, said a defence spokesman on Saturday.

The meeting marked a critical step towards strengthening the partnership between military and civilian intelligence and law enforcement agencies to address emerging threats and ensure public safety.

The meeting, which lasted almost two hours, was chaired by Lt General Rajan Sharawat, GOC 9 Corps with Major General Vikram Sharma, GOC Gurj Division also present. The aim was to review current security protocols, assess recent challenges, and strategize on future actions to effectively safeguard the region.

During the session, participants engaged in comprehensive discussions focusing on a variety of pressing issues and they reviewed protocols for intelligence-sharing, ensuring that information critical to regional and local security is accurately and promptly exchanged ensuring timeliness and optimum response.

Plans were laid out for joint initiatives designed to align tactics and strategies, thereby improving the interoperability of all stakeholders in critical situations.

The meeting also involved a detailed review of current crisis response strategies, with an eye towards refining procedures to better address complex and evolving threats.

Recognizing the importance of public trust and cooperation, both agencies discussed strategies to enhance community outreach and engage with residents to promote safety and security.

GOC 9 Corps expressed the importance of the meeting, stating, “This review meeting signifies a crucial step towards fortifying our collective security efforts. By strengthening our collaboration and Inter-Agency coordination we are better equipped to respond to challenges and protect our nation and its citizens.”

The Joint Security Review Meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ongoing collaboration and continuous improvement in security practices. All the agencies reaffirmed their dedication to working together seamlessly to address any potential threats and ensure the well-being of the public.