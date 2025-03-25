Army denies reports of drone veering into Chinese territory

The Indian Army has categorically denied reports suggesting that an Indian Army Remotely Piloted Aircraft (RPA) veered into Chinese-controlled territory in the Eastern Theatre and was subsequently hacked by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

A report published by alphadefense.in claimed that an Indian drone, operating near the eastern sector of the Indo-China border, unexpectedly drifted into Chinese airspace.

The article, which did not specify the exact date of the alleged incident, further claimed that the Chinese Army temporarily took control of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), operated it for a short duration, and then returned it to their Indian counterpart.

The report also speculated that the drone in question was of Israeli origin, along with its data link and ground control station.

In response to these claims, the Indian Army dismissed the article as “completely baseless and factually incorrect,” stating that no such incident had occurred.

“We urge media houses and social media users to refrain from carrying unverified and misleading content, which could create unnecessary alarm and misinformation in the public domain. The Indian Army remains fully committed to the security and operational integrity of all its assets,” a military source stated.

The denial comes amid ongoing tensions along the Indo-China border, where both nations have been maintaining a heightened level of military vigilance. The Indian Army has reiterated its commitment to national security and operational protocols, ensuring that all military assets are safeguarded against external threats.