Army contingent departs for Nepal for Surya Kiran exercise

A contingent of 334 personnel from the Indian Army departed for Nepal today to participate in the 18th edition of the Battalion Level Joint Military Exercise, Surya Kiran. Scheduled to take place in Saljhandi, Nepal, from 31st December to 13th January, 2025, this annual exercise is conducted alternately between India and Nepal.

The Indian Army contingent is being led by a battalion from the 11th Gorkha Rifles, while the Nepal Army will be represented by the Srijung Battalion.The primary objective of Exercise Surya Kiran is to enhance interoperability between the two armies in areas such as jungle warfare, counter-terrorism operations in mountainous terrain, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief under the United Nations Charter. The exercise will also focus on improving operational readiness, refining aviation tactics, conducting medical training, and promoting environmental conservation. Through these activities, the soldiers will hone their combat skills, improve operational capabilities, and strengthen coordination to face complex challenges together.

This edition of Surya Kiran follows the visits of General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff of India, to Nepal, and General Ashok Raj Sigdel, Chief of the Army Staff of the Nepal Army, to India. The exercise will offer an opportunity for soldiers from both countries to share ideas, best practices, and deepen their understanding of each other’s operational procedures.

