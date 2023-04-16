Army Commanders’ Conference to discuss operational preparedness

The top brass of the Indian Army will deliberate on the force’s operational preparedness in view of the emerging threats in the neighbourhood at the first Army Commanders’ Conference (ACC) for 2023 which begins on Monday.

For the first time, the ACC is being conducted in a Hybrid format exploiting available technology for secure communication, wherein the Army Commanders and other senior functionaries will meet virtually on the first day.

They will then travel to Delhi for balanced physical meetings on matters which require detailed deliberations. The ACC is an apex-level biannual event which is an institutional platform for conceptual level deliberations, culminating in making important policy decisions for the Indian Army.

The forum will also review the progress on the activities charted out as part of ‘Year of Transformation-2023’ along with progress on the Agnipath Scheme and digitisation and automation initiatives.

The Ministry of Defence in a statement said that the apex leadership will also brainstorm current and emerging security scenarios and review the operational preparedness of the Indian Army.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference on 19 April. He will also review an equipment display focussing on niche technology, innovation, solutions for surveillance, Artificial Intelligence, Training, Robotics and Operational Logistics.

The senior officers will also be addressed by the three services chiefs. A talk on future contours of India-China relations by former Indian Ambassador to China Vijay Gokhale is also planned during the conference.