Army comes to aid of village having many deaf or dumb persons

Rashtriya Rifles (RR) of the Indian Army has adopted Doda district’s Dadhkai village that is suffering from genetic disorder with each household having atleast one deaf or dumb family member.

The remote hamlet has come to be known as ‘silent village’ with atleast 78 young and elderly persons suffering from the genetic disorder.

The serious issue has drawn attention of various medical institutions of the country but no remedy has so far been found.

Officers of the Bhaderwah based RR unit visit the village and have taken steps to teach sign language to the children suffering from hearing impairment.

The first such case in the village was reported way back in 1931 and now the number was spiralling. The birth of a child is celebrated in nearby villages but in Dadhkai hamlet it triggers anxiety among the residents as they fear that the newborn might be or not carrying the disorder.

Marrying the hearing impaired youngsters was also problematic for parents.