Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General MM Naravane on Monday stressed for ‘Zero tolerance’ against the ceasefire violations by Pakistan and infiltration attempts by terrorists.

The COAS visited forward areas of the Rising Star Corps to review the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops deployed on ground in the Jammu-Pathankot region.

The Army Chief was received in Jammu by Lt General RP Singh, GOC-in-C Western Command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC Rising Star Corps, Maj General VB Nair, GOC Tiger Division and Air Commodore AS Pathania, AOC, Air Force Station Jammu .

The COAS was briefed by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on the operational preparedness, up-gradation of security infrastructure and the internal security matters.

The Army Chief accompanied by GOC Tiger Division reviewed operational preparedness in forward areas. He interacted with the field formation commanders and troops on ground during forward area visit.

The General also visited the forward areas along the India-Pakistan border of Gurj Division and was briefed by Maj General YP Khanduri, GOC Gurj Division.

The Army chief highlighted that all agencies of the services and Government are working together relentlessly and will continue to do the same to defeat the nefarious design of proxy war being fueled by our adversaries.

The Army Chief addressed all ranks of Western Command through video conferencing and lauded the morale of the troops. He expressed complete confidence in Indian Army’s capabilities to thwart any misadventure by the enemies of our country and handle any situation.

He also commended the efforts of all the formations of Western Command in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by supporting the ongoing ‘Op Namaste’.