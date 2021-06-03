On the second day of his two-day visit to the Kashmir Valley, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General M.M. Naravane on Thursday reviewed the security situation along the Line of Control, the army said on.

The COAS, accompanied by Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Y.K. Joshi and Chinar Corps Commander Lt Gen D.P. Pandey, visited the formations and units, wherein the local commanders briefed General Naravane on the existing security situation and the measures taken to foil infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The COAS interacted with the troops and complimented them for their high morale and the state of operational preparedness.

While appreciating the current state of peace prevailing along the Line of Control, General Naravane cautioned all the commanders and troops to not let their guards down and to remain prepared to meet any emerging security challenges effectively, the army said.

The army chief also complimented all the government agencies for their close coordination in maintaining peace in the region and for reaching out to the people wholeheartedly to combat the Covid-19 pandemic.