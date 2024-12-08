Army chief reviews operational preparedness of Northern Command

Army chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the operational preparedness of the Northern Command on Saturday. He visited the Udhampur-based Northern Command, a defence spokesman said.

General Dwivedi chaired discussions aimed at further enhancing joint capabilities, attended by senior officers from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indian Navy, and the ITBP.

The Army chief also inspected the latest state-of-the-art weapons, equipment, and other logistic assets.

He commended all ranks of the Northern Command for their professionalism and the initiatives taken to achieve synergy in operations.

The Army chief also honoured Brigadier Harcharan Singh (Retd), Havildar Khajur Singh (Retd), and Naik Mohammed Aslam Bhat (Retd) with the ‘Veterans Achievers Award’ during his visit to the Northern Command Headquarters.

Brigadier Harcharan Singh (Retd) has dedicated his post-retirement life to making a significant impact on the lives of veterans. His notable contributions include streamlining veterans’ data in the Sainik Welfare Board to ensure benefits reach the deserving. He is also an integral part of Project NAMAN, which supports Veer Naris and their families. His efforts have facilitated free legal aid for Veer Naris and provided support to disabled soldiers through the NGO War Wounded Foundation.

Havildar Khajur Singh (Retd) has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to afforestation and women empowerment after retirement. In 2016, he founded the Sanjeevani Jan Kalyan Seva Samiti, an NGO that has planted over 1 lakh trees in J&K and empowered school-going girls through self-defence training. His efforts have fostered positive change within the community, inspiring a brighter future.

Naik Mohammed Aslam Bhat (Retd) has revolutionised agriculture in Chenani tehsil, J&K, by pioneering Kiwi cultivation post-retirement. Transforming barren land into thriving orchards, he introduced modern farming techniques and mentored fellow veterans to enhance agriculture as a post-service career. His efforts have bolstered regional economic growth and provided a sustainable income source for many veterans.