Army Chief advocates transformational leadership in defence preparedness

General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS), described defence preparedness as an art, a harmonious blend of strategy and precision, while addressing officers of the Defence Services Technical Staff Course (DSTSC) at the Military Institute of Technology (MILIT), Girinagar, on Tuesday.

The COAS highlighted the rapidly evolving nature of warfare, urging the officers to anticipate and adapt to emerging challenges with versatility and determination. He emphasized the ongoing transformational initiatives within the Indian Army, aimed at enhancing operational readiness and strategic alignment to counter India-specific threats effectively.

Stressing the importance of military-diplomatic synergy, General Dwivedi underscored the critical role of unity in addressing external threats. He called for a paradigm shift in military thinking, advocating for innovation in the tools and techniques of warfare.

Celebrating the Indian Army’s pivotal role in nation-building, the COAS lauded its efforts in providing humanitarian aid during natural disasters and evacuating Indians from conflict zones, exemplifying a blend of tactical brilliance and compassion.

General Dwivedi also praised MILIT for its significant contribution to developing leaders for the Indian Armed Forces and Friendly Foreign Countries (FFCs). He commended the institute as a beacon of excellence, shaping future leaders with intellect, character, and purpose.